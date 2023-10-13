Labour Party chieftain alleges discrepancy in Peter Obi’s certificates

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), has alleged a discrepancy in the credentials of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Arabambi made the allegation while appearing on an AIT programme on Thursday, October 12, 2023, where he reacted to Obi’s press conference on the controversy over President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

Arabambi, who was part of the panel that screened Obi ahead of the party’s presidential primary in 2022, claims that Obi’s academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) bears a name that differs from what was written on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

“So something is fishy, and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilisation was not what was written on his NYSC certificate, and he knows that,” Arabambi.

“This destination that he is going, I don’t know what he wants to achieve. We have before the Supreme Court his petition, and the pleadings are not there. You are now calling out someone to come and reveal his true identity.

For us, we don’t know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time between him and Abure in Asaba”, he added