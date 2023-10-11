  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Reps adjourn plenary to mourn deceased member Danbuga

October 11, 2023

A House of Representatives member representing the Isa-Sabon Federal constituency of Sokoto State, AbdulKadii Jelani Danbuga, is dead.

The lawmaker reportedly died in Abuja by 1 a.m. this morning after battling with sickness for some time, and his remains would be properly buried in accordance with Islamic rights.

He was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The House Representatives adjourned plenary to tomorrow to mourn their member.

The presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, prayed for his soul to rest in peace, and they observed one-minute silence.
