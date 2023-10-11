CDS vows to crush Boko Haram, issues surrender or die ultimatum

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on citizens to join the fight against Boko haram by sharing credible information and intelligence with security agencies.

Musa also warned Boko Haram and other terrorist groups to surrender or be eliminated.

“I want also to use this opportunity to reiterate our calls for remnants of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals to surrender or risk being killed, as we are determined to restore peace in all nooks and crannies in the country,” Musa said.

Musa called on Tuesday during a working visit to the Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command, the military’s joint task force in the country’s northeast. Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have been active for over a decade.

“Fighting insecurity is not the responsibility of the military alone,” Musa said. “If you see something, say something, do that together so we will succeed in the war against insecurity.”

“With the briefs I received from the Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibusi and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Peter Malla, I’m satisfied with successes recorded against remnants of Boko Haram terrorists,” Musa said. “I want to urge troops not to relent but to remain committed and resolute with high spirit until the war is over.”

Musa also praised Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for his military support, which he said has led to thousands of Boko Haram members surrendering.

Zulum described Musa as a “very committed, dedicated and God-fearing officer” and pledged continued support to the state’s military and other security agencies.

Nigeria’s military has been battling Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the northeast since 2009. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions more.