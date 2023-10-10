Major General jailed 7 years for stealing military funds, ordered to refund N3bn

The Military Court Martial sitting at Command Mess Abuja on Tuesday, has sentenced Major General Umar Mohammed, former Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Limited to seven years imprisonment for stealing Military funds.

Mohammed was convicted on 4th October 2023 of 14 out of 18 counts charges preferred against him by the Nigerian.

Major General James Myam. President of the General Court Martial, , had found the senior Army officer guilty of 14 out of 18 count charges.

The court ordered that the convicted senior military officer must return the sum $2,178,900 and N1.65bn to the account of Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL), which is about N3billion.

General Umar Mohammed was guilty of the following: Count 1: Stealing: 5 years imprisonment, and he must return a total sum of $1,045,400.000 dollars to NAPL account.

Count 2: Stealing: He was found guilty. Punishment: 5 years imprisonment. He must return $480,000 dollars to NAPL. Count 3: Stealing: 5 years imprisonment and he is to return $85,400 dollars to NAPL.

Count 4: Stealing: 5 years imprisonment and he is to return the sum of $35,300 only to NAPL. Count 5: Stealing: 5 years imprisonment and to return the sum of N55,500 dollars to NAPL.

Count 6: Stealing and is sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. This is in line with 174 of the Armed Forces Act Cap 8 120 and he shall pay $46,500 only to NAPL. Count 7: Criminal conspiracy to commit forgery (Not Guilty) Discharged and acquitted. Court 8: Forgery (Guilty) sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

Count 9: Offence is theft and it is guilty and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. The special court-martial relying on 174 Ordered $430,800 to NAPL. Count 10: Conspiracy to forge document (Not Guilty) discharged and acquitted on count 10.