CAF to unveil official AFCON ball Thursday, signs technical deal with PUMA

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will on Thursday, 12 October, launch the official ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 at the Final Draw at 19H00 GMT.

CAF disclosed this earlier on Tuesday during the unveiling of sports company PUMA as the official technical partner in all CAF’s competitions, including next year’s AFCON.

The agreement will commence on 1 November 2023. PUMA will supply the official match ball at CAF tournaments, provide the kit for referees, and engage in several marketing opportunities inside and outside the stadium.

“We are delighted that PUMA, which is one of the leading sportswear manufacturing companies in the world, is partnering with CAF to develop and grow football in Africa,” Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, said.

According to Motsepe, the appeal of African football extends well beyond the Continent, with a strong viewership in major markets such as the UK, France and the United States.

Johan Kuhlo, General Manager EEMEA Distribution at PUMA, said the agreement will allow the sports company develop products specifically for African football.

“The passion for football runs deep in Africa and PUMA has taken a unique and creative approach in its partnerships with its African teams over the years. Our agreement with CAF celebrates this passion for the sport across the continent,” Kuhlo said.

According to him, PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories.

