Saudi Arabia unveils 31-man squad against Super Eagles for friendly match

Saudi Arabia head coach Roberto Mancini has named a 31-man squad for his side’s upcoming friendly against three-time African champions Nigeria.

Both teams will clash in Portimao, Portugal on Friday, October 13.

The Super Eagles will clash with Mozambique in their second friendly on Monday, October 16. Mancini’s side has another friendly lined up against the Eagles of Mali on Tuesday, October 17.

The first meeting between both countries in 2010 ended in a goalless draw

Saudi Arabia are using the games against Nigeria and Mali as part of their preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup which will be staged in Qatar next January.

Saudi Arabia are in Group F with Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand.

THE FULL SQUAD

Muhammad Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Raghed Al-Najjar, Hamed Youssef, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Zakaria Hawsawi, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Kadish, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abdul-Ilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdul-Hamid, Sultan. Al-Ghanem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Eid Al-Mawlid, Muhammad Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj, Nasser Al-Dosari, Ali Hazazi, Sami Al-Naji, Salem Al-Dosari, Abdul Rahman Gharib, Ayman Yahya, Fahd Al-Mawlid, Haroun Kamara, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Braikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Muhammad Maran.