Keyamo seeks master plan for five international airports

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has sought for a master plan for five international airports as he received the report of the Taskforce on the relocation of foreign airlines from the Old International Terminal to the new Terminal in his office.

Keyamo while receiving the report, thanked the Task force members for accepting to serve the Nation selflessly.

He said the Lagos airport account for 60% of entry point and exit into Nigeria. He stated that of all the five international airports in Nigeria, the old Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in a state of disrepair, and he is committed to ensuring the overhaul of the terminal before the end of his administration.

Keyamo recalled the fire incident of the 6th of September, 2023, which necessitated the hasty relocation of all airlines from the old terminal and generated public outcry as unfortunate, assuring that adequate measures will be put in place to avert future occurrences of such incident.

While assuring the Task force of the implementation of the recommendation as soon as possible, he directed that a meeting be held with the contractors handling the airport on issues of substandard equipment and the possibility of opening up other entry points into the airport including the expansion of their work schedule which is part of the PPP agreement.

On the issue of a complete comprehensive plan for the airports, Keyamo said having a Master plan will eradicate wastage and encourage concessioners to make the airports a hub indeed. He noted that the Master plan will consider the existing structures while renovation on the old terminal will not be disrupted.

Speaking earlier, Hassan Musa, (Team leader of the Task force, Retired Permanent Secretary and ex-Director of the Dept. of Air Transport Management) while relating the expanded terms of reference of the Task force said part of the findings shows that the fire incident which necessitated the sudden movement of all airlines to Terminal 2 compounded the challenges that has been existing since operations in April 2022.

He also said among other things that some equipment installed at Terminal 2 do not meet the international standard equipment for international airports, noting also that there are no adequate entrance and exits to Terminal 2 to meet international standard requirements which the consequence could be disastrous.