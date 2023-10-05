Nigeria ranks high in African crime rates, see top 10 list

As one of the continent’s largest and most influential nations, Nigeria suffers from a high crime rate.

Amidst Africa’s natural wonders and cultural treasures, a growing concern looms large – the surge in crime rates, casting a shadow over its natural beauty and rich cultures. These countries, filled with potential, strive to overcome the security challenges hindering their progress.

“Africa continued to experience high levels of criminality in the two years since 2021, remaining the second highest scoring continent in the world at 5.25 out of 10, coming in after Asia. As in 2021, the score appears to be mainly driven by criminal actors, which, with a score of 5.45, raise the average for criminality in Africa. Criminal markets scored a lower 5.05”.

Read also Rising crime rate in Nigeria

Nigeria suffers from a high crime rate as one of the continent’s largest and most influential nations. According to the report by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, Nigeria ranks 6th in the world, with a crime index of 7.28.

Here are the top 10 African countries regarding crime index and global ranking.

Democratic Republic of Congo – Global Rank: 5th, with a crime index of 7.35.

Nigeria -Global Rank: 6th , with a crime index of 7.28.

South Africa-Global Rank: 7th , with a crime index of 7.18

Kenya- Global Rank: 16th, with a crime index of 7.02

Libya-Global Rank: 18th, with a crime index of 6.93

Central African Republic- Global Rank: 23th, with a crime index of 6.75

Uganda-Global Rank: 29th , with a crime index of 6.55

Sudan-Global Rank: 34th , with a crime index of 6.37

South Sudan-Global Rank: 36th, with a crime index of 6.32

Cameroon-Global Rank: 37th, with a crime index of 6.27

The Organized Crime Index 2023 has introduced five new indicators to measure criminal activity, These new indicators were added to the Organized Crime Index to reflect the changing nature of crime better.

Financial crimes, cyber-dependent crimes, and the illicit trade in goods are all becoming increasingly common, and they can significantly impact individuals, businesses, and economies. Extortion and protection racketeering are serious crimes that can undermine the rule of law and create a climate of fear.

Including these new indicators in the Organized Crime Index 2023 is a positive step. It will help improve our understanding of the nature and extent of organized crime and provide policymakers with better information to develop effective strategies to combat this threat.