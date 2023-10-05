Atiku to address Tinubu’s academic records at press conference

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, is expected to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at a press conference today.

The announcement comes after Atiku secured the release of Tinubu’s education records from Chicago State University through a court subpoena. The records show that Tinubu’s 1979 CSU certificate is different from samples of the certificates the university issued to students that same year.

Under oath, the CSU registrar said he could not authenticate the certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku has maintained silence since the release of the documents, but is now expected to speak out on the issue at his press conference today.

The press conference will be held at the Yar’Adua Centre in the afternoon.