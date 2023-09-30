Airport shutdown looms as aviation workers join planned strike

Airport shutdown looms as aviation workers in Nigeria, including pilots and engineers, have issued notices of an indefinite nationwide strike beginning on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The strike is in solidarity with the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), protesting against fuel price hikes and other economic hardships.

The aviation workers’ unions, which issued a joint statement on the strike, said that they are obligated to mobilise effectively for the action as affiliates of the two labour centres. The unions have directed all branches nationwide to merge within the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of their respective organizations and the respective State Councils of the NLC and TUC in all the states for the nationwide strike.

The unions warned that all aviation workers must comply with the strike order to ensure its success. They have also notified all employers in the aviation industry and security agencies of the strike.

The strike is expected to significantly impact air travel at every airport in Nigeria. If the strike goes ahead, it could lead to the cancellation of flights and disruption to travel plans.

The Nigerian government is pressured to resolve the dispute with the unions and avert a strike. The government has said it is committed to dialogue, but the unions have expressed scepticism about its willingness to make meaningful concessions.

The strike shows the growing discontent among Nigerian workers over the government’s economic policies. The fuel price hikes have caused widespread hardship, and many workers struggle to make ends meet. The strike is a warning to the government that it needs to take action to address workers’ concerns or risk further unrest.