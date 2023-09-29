CBN assigns roles to deputy governors

On Friday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assigned responsibility to the four deputy governors confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate.

Consequently, Bala Bello will be responsible for corporate services, and Mohammed Sani will be in charge of economic policy.

Philip Ikeazor is now deputy governor in charge of financial system stability (FSS), while Emem Usoro is responsible for operations.

Having been successfully screened on Tuesday, the team resumed at the Bank on Friday.

Olayemi Cardoso on Tuesday was confirmed as the governor of the CBN alongside the four deputy governors by the Senate.

The new CBN governor promised to pull back from aggressive development finance, ensure a culture of transparency, compliance and collaboration, and embark on zero tolerance for breaches of the CBN Act.

Cardoso said his immediate priority would be to work out ways to aggressively offset massive FX obligations as part of measures to attack the current naira downturn, which has become a huge burden for the economy.