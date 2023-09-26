Nigeria to mark Independence Day with low-key celebration

Nigeria will mark its 63rd independence anniversary with a low-key celebration, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said on Monday.

The decision to scale back the festivities was taken in light of the country’s economic challenges, Akume told a press conference in Abuja.

“No world leaders have been invited,” he said. “This celebration is low-key as I said due to the realities on ground.”

The anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity.”

Akume said the government was aware of the economic challenges Nigerians were facing and was working to provide necessary palliatives.

“We are engaging with labour to address areas of concern for the wellbeing of all Nigerian workers and Nigerians generally,” he said.

Nigeria’s economy has been hit hard by the global economic downturn and the removal of fuel subsidies. The country is also grappling with rising inflation and unemployment.

Despite the challenges, Akume said the government was determined to build a better future for Nigeria.

“We have not invited foreign leaders,” he said. “Time would come that we would gather world leaders to celebrate with us. But for now, none.”