Kebbi bans all mining activities to address security concerns

In a significant move to address rising security concerns and protect the welfare of mining workers and host communities, the State Government of Kebbi state has announced a comprehensive ban on all mining activities. The Secretary to the state government, Yakubu Tafida, disclosed this during a Friday press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

Tafida emphasized that the state government’s primary objective in implementing this ban is to ensure the safety of its citizens and prevent the exploitation of mining fields by unauthorized foreign entities, which has proven to be a security risk in neighbouring states.

While acknowledging that mining falls under the Exclusive Legislative List, Tafida justified the state’s action by citing the paramount importance of protecting the lives and property of its residents. The ban, he noted, is regarded as a precautionary measure prompted by a thorough assessment of the current security situation within the state.

“The state government is not unmindful of the fact that mining is under the Exclusive Legislative List, but we believe that the safety and security of our citizens must take precedence,” stated Tafida.

He elaborated on the rationale behind the decision, explaining that it aims to prevent mining areas from breeding grounds for criminal activities, as observed in some neighbouring regions. “This has happened in other neighbouring states, which we aim to avert,” he stressed.

To address the concerns related to the mining ban, the government plans to undertake a comprehensive evaluation and enforce stringent regulations that promote responsible mining practices, protect the environment, boost revenue generation, and, most importantly, ensure the security and well-being of its citizens.

This ban on mining activities in Kebbi, according to Tafida, reflects the state government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of its residents while taking measures to mitigate potential security threats associated with the operations. The government focuses on creating an environment conducive to responsible and secure mining practices that will benefit the state and its citizens.