75% of human ailments come from animals – Veterinarian

Olatunji Nasir, the president of CommonWealth Veterinary Association (CVA), says about 75 percent of all human ailments come from animals.

Nasir said this on Monday in Ilorin during his paper presentation, titled: “Veterinarians in the face of global health security”.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 4th induction of the 2020/2021 graduating class of the University of Ilorin.

The animal disease expert stressed the importance of veterinary practice, adding that veterinarians were doing their best to control the advent of animal diseases into human’s habitation.

Nasir said there was a need for collaboration in the health sector under the World Health Concepts, especially human and animals.

He lamented that the frequent encroachment of humans on animal habitation was a cause for concern, adding that this caused displacement of animals from their habitation.

“The wild lives and humans are interacting, as humans continually push into the animal space. This interaction causes importation of diseases into human lives,” he said.

He listed some of these diseases to include Ebola, Lassa fever, Bird flu, Monkeypox and the recent COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.