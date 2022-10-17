69 APC candidates emerge chairmen, 393 councillors as other parties boycott Osun LG poll

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on Sunday announced the results of Saturday’s local government election conducted across the 30 LGA, 32 LCDA, 7 area offices and 393 political wards in the State with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), winning all the seats unopposed.

Segun Oladitan, OSIEC Chairman, while addressing journalists with the newly elected chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors at the Commission’s Premises in Osogbo, said that only All Progressives Congress (APC) participated in the Saturday election as all other political parties boycotted the electoral exercise.

He said, “It is apposite to state that as at the time of the close of nomination and deadline given for withdrawal and substitution of candidates, only one Political Party, that is, the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained and submitted the nomination forms for screening on behalf of its aspirants in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils in the State.

“Those candidates for Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions were screened and the lists of cleared candidates were displayed in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils in the State.

“The glaring implication of this is that we had only one validly nominated and cleared candidate for each of the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions for the elections of Saturday, 15″ October, 2022 in the State.”

Oladitan then declared and returned the 393 councillors unopposed in their respective local government areas, local council development areas and area councils having fulfilled requirements of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) the Electoral Act 2022 and the Law of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, 2022.

He also declared the 69 chairmen and vice-chairmen duly elected, having been subjected to YES or NO votes in their respective Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and political wards.

BusinessDay reports however that the OSIEC Chairman didn’t issue any figures of the votes cast but said all the chairmen and vice-chairmen elected had not less than one-third of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the Wards in the Area Councils, according to Section 106(1) (a) & (b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He later presented certificates of return to all the new council officials.