519 FUTA graduates bag first class

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

No fewer than 519 students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, have emerged as first-class graduates among the 6,405 students set to graduate from the institution.

Adenike Oladiji, vice chancellor of the University, who disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing to herald the combined 34 and 35 convocation ceremonies of the institution, therefore, said out of the total number, 3408 have second class (upper division), 2139 have second class (lower division, while 339 have third class.

According to her, the university would also confer postgraduate diploma, masters and doctoral degrees on 960 postgraduate students.

For the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions, Oladiji, announced three students of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faromika Ifeoluwa Faith with a cumulative grade point average of 4.96, Vitowanu Johnbull Aanuoluwapo (IPE/17/3299) with a cumulative grade point average of 4.96 and Ajakaye Oluwasegun Joshua (MME/18/7019) with a cumulative grade point average of 4.95.

“There are currently 59 academic programmes in the university and none has been denied accreditation. The university continues to reassess her academic programmes for global relevance and competitiveness.

“As a university of technology, we have contributed significantly to the development of our immediate community and the global environment is various ways.

“Enhancement of food security through production of tomatoes and bell pepper on our farm, production of variety of loaves, including low sugar bread for diabetics and weight-watchers. Our students are being equipped with entrepreneurial skills to solve local challenges,” Oladiji said.

The vice chancellor, who also spoke on the highlights of the convocation ceremonies, said Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo would be delivering the convocation lecture with the title; “Technological Innovation: A panacea to food insecurity.”

“Our honorary degree awardees are; Prof. Daniel Olukoya, the founder of the MFM as Doctor of Management Science, Mr. Ayorinde Ogunruku, and Mr. Joel Ogunsola. Apart from their impressive contributions to humanity, they have also identified with FUTA’s great ideals and vision such that the entire university community can continue to identify with their legacies.

“I have no doubt that we have every cause to look forward to a brighter and more inspiring second half of my vice-chancellorship. A lot of interactions have elicited out core challenges and how we could address them, especially the energy challenges.

“I am very optimistic that with a very stable and convivial industrial ambience, we shall take FUTA to higher heights,” Oladiji said.

She, therefore, promised to sustain the preservation of FUTA’s status as research-intensive university.

