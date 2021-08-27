50 future leaders to participate in AIG’s public leadership programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has announced the selection of 50 high-potential men and women working in the Nigerian public service to participate in the inaugural AIG Public Leaders Programme.

The programme is a unique executive training programme designed to equip future public sector leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to run their organisations effectively.

Among other skills, they will learn how to lead effectively in a complex operating environment, foster collaboration within and across agencies and spearhead innovation throughout government. The programme is in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman and founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute noted that they were pleased to partner with the Blavatnik School of Government to offer world-class public leader’s executive education here in Nigeria.

“At the AigImoukhuede Institute, we believe that leadership lies at the heart of broader public sector transformation and so we are focused on building the capacity of the next generation of public sector leaders and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to lead their ministries, departments, and agencies effectively,” He said.

Read also: Understanding the aptitudes of strategic leadership

Similarly, Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, stated that they were delighted to be extending their partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by bringing their public leaders programme to Nigeria.

“At the Blavatnik School, we design our executive programmes so that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another. We also take into account the current context for public sector leadership in 2021, this means renewing public leadership for the post-pandemic world,” Woods said.

The successful candidates, who were selected through a rigorous and competitive process, will all receive academic scholarships worth £11,500 from the Foundation to enable them to participate in the programme.

“The public sector is a key driver of a nation’s economic development, and by offering this world-class executive education programme to public servants, the Foundation has shown a commendable commitment to the development of the nation,” Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service of the federation, said.