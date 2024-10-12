5 remote jobs that pay up to $75,000 without experience

As remote work becomes more prevalent, many roles now offer competitive salaries without requiring extensive experience.

To find entry-level remote jobs, avoid searching solely for “entry-level” roles. Focus on positions offering training and growth, and consider freelancing to build experience.

Seek companies that value attitude over experience, and choose roles with transferable skills relevant to your long-term goals. Highlight all your experience, including volunteering and internships, when applying.

Here are five remote jobs that can pay up to $75,000 annually according to Forbes, offering a pathway to a flexible career with little to no prior experience.

1. Remote Customer Service Agent — Average salary: £27,000 – £33,600

A remote customer service agent handles inquiries, complaints, and concerns from customers via phone, email, or chat. The role requires clear communication skills and a customer-oriented approach. Many companies provide training, allowing new employees to familiarise themselves with the processes and systems. Typical duties include troubleshooting issues, answering questions about products or services, and escalating more complex matters to higher-level support staff.

The demand for customer service agents has grown with the expansion of e-commerce and online platforms. This role suits those who enjoy problem-solving and working directly with customers. Flexibility in working hours is often an additional benefit, with many companies offering shift patterns that accommodate different time zones.

2. Remote Translator (Freelance) — Average salary: £43,000 – £58,800

Translators convert written or spoken content from one language to another. While fluency in multiple languages is essential, prior professional translation experience is not always required for entry-level positions. Those fluent in languages with high demand, such as Spanish, Mandarin, or Arabic, may find ample freelance opportunities.

Freelance translators often work with a variety of clients, translating documents, websites, and video scripts. The role requires a strong comprehension of both the source and target languages and attention to cultural nuances. For those with advanced language skills, this is a viable entry into a well-paid, flexible career.

3. Remote Freelance Tutor — Average Salary: £32,500 – £55,000

Remote freelance tutoring involves teaching subjects online to students who need additional support. Whether in mathematics, science, or languages, remote tutors provide tailored assistance to individuals or small groups. While a formal teaching background is not always required, expertise in the subject matter is crucial.

Many platforms connect tutors with students based on their subject expertise and availability. As a freelance tutor, flexibility is a key benefit, allowing individuals to work around their schedules. This role has seen increased demand with the rise of remote learning, making it a solid option for those looking for a flexible, rewarding role.

4. Remote Sales Representative — Average salary: £42,000 – £57,500

Remote sales representatives are responsible for selling products or services over the phone, via email, or through online platforms. The primary goal is to meet sales targets by engaging potential customers, explaining product features, and handling objections. This role often offers performance-based bonuses in addition to a base salary.

Companies typically provide training for new hires, focusing on sales techniques and product knowledge. Success in this role depends on an individual’s willingness to learn and their ability to communicate persuasively. This job is well-suited to self-motivated individuals who thrive in a goal-oriented environment.

5. Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) — Average salary: £33,500 – £50,000

Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) involves teaching non-native speakers how to communicate effectively in English. Many TEFL positions are conducted online, allowing teachers to work remotely with students worldwide. While a TEFL certification is often recommended, prior teaching experience is not always required, especially for entry-level positions.

The role involves planning lessons, teaching vocabulary and grammar, and helping students improve their speaking and writing skills. As global demand for English language proficiency continues to grow, the need for TEFL teachers has expanded, creating more opportunities for remote work. Flexibility in working hours, especially when teaching students in different time zones, is a common feature of this role.

