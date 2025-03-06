The H-1B visa programme faces mounting challenges as denial rates surge and opportunities shrink in certain sectors.

BusinessDay reported that H-1B visa approvals have surged since 2022, reaching an estimated 300,000 in 2024. Denial rates have dropped, benefiting the technology, healthcare, and finance sectors. This shift follows policy changes under the Biden administration, reversing restrictions imposed between 2018 and 2019.

With shifting policies and economic pressures shaping hiring trends, skilled foreign workers encounter an increasingly competitive approval process. Affected professionals may need to explore alternative pathways or adapt career strategies to navigate the evolving job market.

Several occupations are being affected by policy changes, employer preferences, and automation, compiled by DAAD Scholarship.

1. Entry-level IT and programming jobs

Employers are shifting their hiring preferences, opting for U.S.-based or nearshore workers. Cost efficiency and the availability of local talent are driving this trend. Entry-level IT roles, which were once a stronghold for H-1B applicants, are now facing greater scrutiny.

2. Marketing and business administration roles

The emphasis on STEM fields in the H-1B programme is limiting opportunities for non-technical professionals. Marketing and business administration positions are increasingly considered non-specialised, leading to a rise in visa denials for applicants in these fields.

3. Administrative and clerical jobs

Automation and outsourcing have reduced the demand for administrative and clerical roles. Employers are investing in digital solutions to streamline operations, further decreasing the need for foreign workers in these positions.

4. Legal and human resources roles

U.S. labour laws present challenges for foreign professionals seeking employment in legal and HR roles. These sectors require a deep understanding of local regulations, making it difficult for international workers to secure H-1B approvals.

5. Retail and hospitality management

The service sector is seeing fewer H-1B visa allocations. Non-technical roles in retail and hospitality management are often deprioritised, with employers filling positions through domestic hiring or alternative work visa programmes.

