5 most powerful African women in 2024

Africa is home to extraordinary women who are not only breaking barriers but also shaping the future on a global scale. In 2024, five remarkable women stood out for their contributions to politics, business, and media, securing spots among the world’s most influential figures.

The Forbes list features influential female leaders in business, entertainment, politics, philanthropy, and policy-making.

This prestigious list also honours trailblazing African women who are making a significant impact using their strengths, resources, and voices to positively impact society.

1. Judith Suminwa Tuluka (Global Rank: 77)

Judith Suminwa Tuluka has emerged as a formidable leader in Africa, making strides in governance, economic reform, and social development. Known for her pragmatic approach to problem-solving, she has spearheaded initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and advancing gender equality. Her leadership style, which blends empathy with innovation, has set a new benchmark for political leaders worldwide.

2. Mpumi Madisa (Global Rank: 87)

As the CEO of one of Africa’s largest companies, Mpumi Madisa is a beacon of excellence in the business world. Her strategic vision and commitment to sustainability have not only driven her organization’s growth but have also influenced the corporate landscape across the continent. Mpumi’s achievements highlight the vital role African women play in shaping the global economy.

3. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Global Rank: 89)

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, continues to wield immense influence on global trade and economic policies. Her steadfast commitment to equity and inclusion in trade negotiations has earned her global admiration. Ngozi’s leadership ensures that developing nations, particularly in Africa, have a stronger voice in shaping international economic frameworks.

Read also: 18 women featured in 100 most powerful people in business list

4. Samia Suluhu Hassan (Global Rank: 91)

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s President, has solidified her reputation as a transformative leader. Her tenure has been marked by groundbreaking policies that prioritize education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. As the first female president of Tanzania, Samia is an inspiration for aspiring female politicians across Africa and beyond.



5. Mo Abudu (Global Rank: 97)

A powerhouse in the media and entertainment industry, Mo Abudu is revolutionizing how African stories are told and consumed worldwide. As a producer, entrepreneur, and media mogul, she has championed the African narrative, showcasing the continent’s diversity and talent to a global audience. Mo’s work has not only elevated African culture but has also opened doors for emerging creatives.

Share