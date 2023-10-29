5 don’ts for ladies planning to ‘japa’

Many Nigerians crave to move to the United Kingdom, America, Canada and to other developed countries of the world.

For many, the socio-economic and political air in Nigeria has so much been polluted that they urgently desire a breathe of fresh air in more organised societies.

In the last eight years, Nigeria’s environment has become so putrified that it oozes out some stench that has put the psychological health of many citizens in jeopardy. Hence, the crave by many to vote with their legs.

Last week, we looked at five things any Nigerian man planning to japa must not do. This week, we are also advising ladies who are planning to relocate abroad to look well before they leap.

Although the pressure to japa is much more on men than it is on women, there are nonetheless, ladies who are stressed out in Nigeria that they want to see the other side of the universe.

The travel agent, who spoke with BDSunday last week, giving the warning to the men folk, is here again to also advise the women folk.

Number One: Do not be deceived.

“What I found these days is that lots of ladies are being deceived into marriage by mere promise that they would relocate abroad after their wedding ceremonies. Mind you, it is not everybody that is abroad that is rich. My advice is that whenever anybody comes with the sweet talk of wanting to marry you and take you abroad, ask the person what he does abroad; this is necessary to avoid moving from frying pan to real fire.

“We have seen where ladies who claimed they were properly married in Nigeria were taken abroad and be treated like house girls. Or those men who married them in Nigeria had ulterior motive of trading with them abroad,” the travel agent said.

Number Two: Be very careful about sponsoring a man abroad in the name of marriage.

Instances abound of ladies who sponsored their fiances to move with them abroad, which turned sour.

“A heart-broken mother shared her story with me recently. She said that her daughter sponsored a young man she called her fiance to Libya. On getting there, the young man began to maltreat the lady to the point of bringing other women into the house. It became a serious concern to the mother back here in Nigeria as the man was threatening to kick the lady out of the very house she even rented with her money. The sad story is that the man has mingled himself with dangerous groups and their members are also coming to harass the lady at home at the instance of the so-called husband,” the travel agent said.

Number Three: Do not plan your “japa” on the basis of looking for a husband there.

There are many Nigerian ladies who believe that once they get abroad marriage would be easy for them. It is not always so.

“Ladies planning to leave the country to seek for husband abroad may not be realistic. Yes, it has worked for some women but there are many beautiful Nigerian ladies abroad that are not married yet. The thinking that husband will come because you are now abroad is not realistic I must say. My advice is, play it cool. Do not plan to japa just because you want men to see you are now abroad and get attracted to you. I would rather say that you must be yourself and let people come to seek your hand in marriage for love and not because they see you as their meal ticket,” he further said.

Number Four: Do not make yourself cheap to get sponsorship

Today, many people do unprintable things just to get sponsored abroad. It is even more tempting for women.

Many Nigerian ladies have been deceived into prostitution because of their crave to travel abroad.

“A lady shared her experience on a blog I listened to recently how he quest to go abroad led her to prostitution. A man promised to sponsor her and for that reason, she threw herself at the man. According to her, the man later said he had no money to send her direct to Europe but that she should go by road, through Niger to Libya and possibly to Spain. She said her journey to Libya was tortuous and she entered into prostitution ring to survive. That was how the dream to go to Europe turned a nightmare for her. As we speak now, hundreds of Nigerian ladies are going through same experience,” the agent said.

Number 5: Do not be stampeded by your parents

Some parents are in the habit of forcing their children to go abroad and make dollar as if dollar grows on tress that people can pluck.

“When we engage some of our female clients who come to use to help them process Visas, you find out that they have no clear-cut reason why they want to japa. You hear some of them say because their course mates are there they too want to go. Some even are illiterates and have no skill at all. They will tell you that their mother is pressuring them to go abroad and make.

“So, parents must be careful not to push their daughters into danger. We hear of parents telling their daughters ‘your mates are in Canada, UK, Italy what are you doing here?’ These are the pressures that some ladies now face. But my advice is, do not cave in to such pressures because, most times, they do not end well.”