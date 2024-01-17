Food is a universal language, and venturing into a new city can be an intimidating experience. London is a dynamic city, full of cultures. The food and restaurants mirror this remarkable diversity.

Particularly in the realm of African cuisine, the city hosts a variety of restaurants that present captivating dishes embodying different flavours of the continent. These establishments contribute to London’s cultural scenery.

The capital is now home to numerous establishments, ranging from Michelin-starred venues to cosy cafes, all dedicated to showcasing the diverse flavours of African food, where a fusion of traditional flavours and modern innovation awaits food enthusiasts.

According to Squaremeal, here are the 5 best African restaurants in London

Akoko restaurant, Fitzrovia

Akoko, a Western African restaurant offers a range of dishes such as moimoi, jollof rice, and ayamase, also caters to vegetarians and pescatarians, The restaurant is led by head chef Ayo Adeyemi and founder Aji Akokomi. Every detail, from the terracotta interiors to the meticulously crafted hand-whittled wooden cutlery, reflects a deliberate and thoughtful approach at Akoko.

Chishuru restaurant, Fitzrovia

Chishurus, another modern West African restaurant in the heart of Fitzrovia with a charming split-level dining space adorned with light plaster walls and cozy booths, can enjoy a single set menu for lunch or dinner. The culinary offerings range from ekoki, and ukwa to pepper soup. They cater to dietary requirements or allergies.

Chuku’s Nigerian Tapas, Tottenham

Managed by siblings Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick, Serving Nigerian dishes with a twist, including vegan, gluten-free, and halal options, Menu options include meals such as jollof quinoa, egusi bowl, zobo wings to plantain waffles.

Ikoyi restaurant, Aldwych

Although not strictly an African restaurant, a diverse array of spices, notably sourced from sub-Saharan West Africa, Chef Jeremy Chan incorporates culinary traditions from throughout the world with influences from West Africa. The restaurant’s menu is known for its constant evolution.

Kudu, Peckham

Kudu is a family-run group of restaurants founded by Amy & Patrick in 2017, comprising four unique concepts known as Little Kudu, Kudu Grill, Smokey Kudu, and Kudu. Kudu, Peckham, the flagship restaurant of this family-run group, embraces a modern South African concept, their menu changes regularly with the seasons, serving dishes such as Kudu fried chicken, Confit sea trout, to Salted chocolate ganache.