Dining out, a key aspect of social life for many, is becoming increasingly unaffordable in some African countries, where high restaurant costs are limiting access to this cultural practice. The growing expense of eating out is creating a divide, with only wealthier individuals able to enjoy the experience. This shift reduces social interactions in urban areas, where dining is central to social life.

The rise in restaurant prices stifles creativity in the food industry, as eateries cater to a wealthier clientele, often at the expense of offering diverse and traditional cuisines. This trend impacts the cultural landscape, making traditional foods less accessible.

Additionally, a high restaurant index reflects broader inflationary pressures, driving up costs across the economy and squeezing household budgets. The ripple effects also extend to tourism, as high dining costs discourage visitors, potentially harming local economies reliant on the hospitality sector.

According to Numbeo restaurant index, which compares meal and drink prices in restaurants and bars to those in New York City, here are the 5 African Countries Where Eating Out Comes at a Premium

1. Cameroon

Cameroon tops the list, with a Restaurant Price Index of 35.3. The country’s diverse food culture, influenced by both traditional and modern cuisine, drives up the cost of dining out. Restaurant prices in Cameroon can be particularly high in major cities like Douala and Yaoundé, where expatriates and locals alike contribute to the demand for higher-end dining options. Despite its rich culinary traditions, eating out can be a costly experience for both residents and visitors.

2. South Africa

South Africa, with a Restaurant Price Index of 29.5, ranks second. The country offers a wide variety of dining options, from casual eateries to high-end restaurants. Major urban centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban feature a competitive restaurant scene, but these options come at a price. Imported goods, a well-developed tourism sector, and a growing middle class all contribute to the elevated cost of dining out in South Africa.

3. Ghana

Ghana follows with a Restaurant Price Index of 26.9. As the country has experienced economic growth, its restaurant industry has flourished, especially in cities like Accra. The rise in the number of international restaurants and fast-food chains, alongside increasing demand for both local and international cuisines, has led to higher prices. While local dishes are generally affordable, dining at upscale establishments can add up quickly.

4. Zimbabwe

With a Restaurant Price Index of 26.7, Zimbabwe is ranked fourth. The country’s economic instability, combined with inflation, has significantly impacted food prices. Though Zimbabwe offers a variety of traditional dishes, restaurants in the capital, Harare, often charge high prices due to the costs associated with sourcing ingredients and managing operations. Additionally, international chains and upscale restaurants are also part of the expensive dining experience in the country.

5. Mauritius

Mauritius, with a Restaurant Price Index of 26.5. As a popular tourist destination, the demand for quality dining experiences in Mauritius drives up restaurant prices. The island’s reliance on imported goods and its growing reputation as a luxury holiday destination contribute to the high cost of eating out. While local markets offer affordable food, tourists often face higher restaurant bills due to the quality and variety of offerings available in major tourist areas.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

