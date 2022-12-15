4th Mainland Bridge: We’ll pay compensation, LASG to landowners

The Lagos State government on Wednesday reassured land owners of its commitment to paying compensation on property to be affected by the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The government gave the assurance at the panel review meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project in Lagos and Ogun States held in Lagos.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum, the special adviser to Lagos State governor on works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye said adequate compensation was in line with international best practice.

Adeyoye, represented by the project director, Tokunbo Ajanaku said the panel review for the ESIA report on the Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge project was the final review before the project is approved at ESIA level.

“It is a meeting of co-owners and as such you will see the quality of the input from everybody has been topical of the owner for the project,” she said.

On the issue of compensation, the SA said, “This project passes through Lagos and Ogun States, so it is a Lagos State initiative for Lagos State and Ogun State driven by Governor, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-olu and that means all of the corridors within Lagos and those within Ogun State, there is a harmonious and integrated approach to settlement and that is what we will do and each party will be properly compensated.”

Minister of environment, Mohammed Abdulahi, who was represented by Gomwalk Celestine, said, “Despite the laudable benefits associated with the proposed project and considering the biophysical and socio-economic nature of the proposed corridor; the project is envisaged to have significant negative socio- economic, health and environmental consequences, including resettlement issues for numerous project affected persons (PAPs).

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government in collaboration with other tiers of government and relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that these negative impacts are adequately identified and effectively mitigated while the attendant positive impacts are realised for the project and environmental sustainability.

Chairman of the panel, Oladapo Afolabi said “The technical people have made their presentation, those areas that have potential impact have been identified and the stakeholders have also raised their concern. What we do basically in EIA is to determine where the project should go after which negative impact and balance with positive impact.