4th Mainland Bridge, Lekki Regional Road, others to commence under Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government on Wednesday listed the Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Lekki Regional Road among key projects that would commence under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The state government also reaffirmed its determination to complete some ongoing landmark projects including Agege Pen Cinema flyover, Agric-Ishawo Road and the Lagos-Badagry Expressway before the end of the administration.

The special adviser to the state government on works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, who stated this at a briefing to mark first anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, said these projects were geared towards enhancing vehicular movement and seamless connectivity across the state.

Lagos is Nigeria’s biggest commercial city with a burgeoning population put at about 21 million people facing daunting challenge of infrastructure and traffic jams, all of which impact negatively on ease of doing business and standard of living.

The government’s ability to deliver these highly desirable infrastructural projects, especially the long-proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge and Lagos-Badagry Expressway with its accompanying light rail, is expected to give the state leverage in terms of ease of movement.

The state government recently short-listed 10 companies from the list of 32 others which expressed interest in the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

But aside these key projects, Adeyoye said the government in the last one year has undertaken the construction of 37 roads and carried out repair works on 354 other roads in various part of the state to ease traffic flow.

She said the government recently commissioned a network of 31 roads in Ojokoro local council development area and the completed Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Iworo-Epeme road (Phase II) in Badagry, Fadipe/Salami/Eyiowuawi/Odubanjo in Shomolu and Akinwunmi in Mushin.

She said that infrastructure upgrade remained a critical development vehicle for realising the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and the greater Lagos vision of Africa’s model smart city and that the government would not shy away from it.