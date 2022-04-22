4PX partners Jumia to expand logistics across Africa

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has announced a partnership deal with Chinese global logistics company 4PX to help expand its reach in Africa, leveraging the last-mile capabilities of Jumia on the continent.

The partnership will help 4PX, China’s leading cross-border logistic company, reach more businesses on the continent. According to Jumia, deliveries will first start in Nigeria before gradually being expanded to Kenya, Egypt and Morocco over the coming months.

“We are proud to open up our technology and services to 4PX and provide Chinese businesses with new opportunities to grow and access the African market. Our tailored logistics infrastructure, combined with physical assets, technology, and strong local partners, have been developed to offer seamless last mile coverage across our countries of operation,” said Apoorva Kumar, SVP Logistics, Jumia Group.

According to Kumar, joining forces with 4PX will further solidify Jumia’s position as the partner of choice for last-mile delivery and logistics services in Africa. Jumia has more than 3,000 drop-off stations and pick-up stations, located across Africa. In 2021, Jumia seamlessly processed more than 34 million packages with support from its 700+ logistics partners.

Kumar said that the partnership further validates the strength of the Jumia logistics platform established as a pan-African logistics champion, helping an increasing number of companies in Africa and overseas expand their logistics reach on the continent.

“Our collaboration with Jumia enables 4PX to strengthen our global network and enrich our service offerings. It also solidifies our brand image as one of the world’s strongest global logistic companies,” said Derek Wang, 4PX global cross-border e-commerce product director.

According to Wang, the company is ranked No. three in China’s cross-border e-commerce market, and has worked with more than one million sellers; while its daily operation capacity exceeds eight million parcels.