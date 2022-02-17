45,000 Nigerian teachers to get training on digital literacy

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) with the support of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), is set to train 30,000 teachers across 24 states in Nigeria on digital literacy and remote learning.

Registrar/Chief Executive, TRCN, Josiah Ajiboye who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, said the aim of the training is to bridge the gap created by the outbreak of the pandemic that “severely affected the education system of the country. ”

Ajiboye added that the training will empower teachers and school leaders in emergency preparedness and response to provide safe school practice including COVID-19 and build resilience in learners against future shocks.

“The training is also aimed at providing capacity development opportunities to teachers and school leaders in deployment of technology in classrooms, distance learning methods using both online and offline to continue learning,” he further said.

The Registrar said 30,000 teachers will be trained in the first batch across 16 focal states to include: Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Plateau, Tarab, and Zamfara. Others are Benue, Enugu, Kaduna and Sokoto States. The training, according to him, is designed to take place in four tranches between 21st and 26th February, 2022 with each tranche of the training involving 7,500 teachers.

Furthermore, at the completion of the circle of 16 focal States, Ajiboye informed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has extended the training to additional 15, 000 teachers who will be trained in eight focal States namely, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Oyo and __Rivers. These additional States will be the 4th phase of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) teacher training programme.