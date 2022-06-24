36 governors resolve to implement national human capital devt strategy

The governors of the 36 states of the Federation have restated their resolve to fully domesticate and implement the National Human Capital Development Strategy.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, made this known when he spoke on behalf of the Nigerian governors at the meeting of the National Economic Council Steering Committee, as well as the launch of the national human capital development strategy document, which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The event also witnessed the launch of the ECOWAS Integrated regional human capital development strategy.

According to Sule, with the states being the major beneficiaries of the programme, the states will implement the human capital development strategy and follow it to its rightful conclusion.

“The states and local government areas are not only the frontline players but the greatest beneficiaries of a day like this. From the presence of the governors and various deputy governors, you will realise that the states are committed to human capital development and we will continue to show that kind of commitment,” he said.

The governor said this has become more imperative because states in the North are even faced with various issues of human capital development, with states like Nasarawa, Gombe, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, among others, are doing wonderfully towards addressing the almajiri phenomenon.

Read also: British High Commission commends peaceful governorship election in Ekiti

He appreciated the human capital development team in Nasarawa State led by Habiba Suleiman, highlighting on the strides of his administration in the area of human capital development.

“In Nasarawa State, we have actually awakened the general awareness to do better with human capital development. By doing that, we went into partnership with the ITF, OxFarm Nigeria, Poise Academy, NGOs as well as traditional rulers and indeed, our religious leaders.

“We actually started when we came in with a series of capacity building and restructuring of the civil service for enhanced productivity; because without that, there is no meaningful development.

“And for a state like ours where we are spending a lot of time looking for industrialisation, there is no way we can get anywhere without human capital development,” he said.

Governor Sule noted that the recent increase in school enrollment in Nasarawa as well as other Northern states was brought about by the policy of free education.

He therefore, called on his governor colleagues to sustain the tempo by focusing more on science and technical education which will bring further development.

“In Nasarawa State, we also looked into youth employability. We were lucky, Mr. Vice President was in Nasarawa State when we commenced the training of 200 youths on 21st Century skills and entrepreneurship programme,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, urged for a sustained commitment, planning and investment in human capital development, particularly in the area of health, nutrition, quality education, skills and jobs.

The Vice President recalled that in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari initiated the national human capital development programme and charged the National Economic Council with the responsibility of translating the vision into reality.

Osinbajo commended the 36 state governors for their commitment to human capital development.

The event was attended by dignitaries including governors, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, ECOWAS Vice President, Minister of Finance, Prime Ministers of Guinea Bissau, Senegal, as well as World Bank country director and representatives of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Highlight of the event was the launching of the National Human Capital Development Strategy document, as well as the ECOWAS Integrated regional human capital development strategy document.