“33” Export unveils Okocha as AFCON ambassador

As the excitement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets underway, the official beer partners of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), “33” Export Lager Beer is backing the Super Eagles to do the nation proud and return home with the AFCON trophy, as it unveiled Austin Jay Jay Okocha as its ambassador.

The midfield maestro and former captain of the team is arguably one of the most loved sports heroes in the country and brought joy to many homes during his time as an active footballer with his exciting style of play. As the official beer partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), “33” Export has been drumming up support for the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON tournament and this move is in line with that.

“We are excited that Jay Jay Okocha is joining us as a brand ambassador just before the AFCON and going into a football year. We know how much Nigerians love football and their footballers and we want this to add to the excitement of the tournament. Celebrating past heroes is also one way to encourage the present squad to go for glory and we believe this signing would truly inspire them,” said Aishat Anaekwe, senior brand manager, “33” Export Lager.

As “33” goes all out in support of the three-time winners at this year’s AFCON tournament, the brand has initiated two key special purpose campaigns. First is, ‘Fan of The Match award’; as the professionals play on the field and get rewarded with match day bonuses and awards, “33” will also reward fans at the viewing centre with a “Fan of The Match award”. This is expected to add more excitement to the games and show that Nigerians can be #SuperTogether both on and off the field of play.

The brand has also initiated the ‘Ultimate Predictor Contest’ in support of the Super Eagles. How about chances to see the finals of the AFCON live at the Olembe Stadium, in Yaoundé, Cameroon? “33” Export is making that possible for three fans who predict correctly the four teams who make it to the semi-finals of the tournament this year. Beginning from the 23rd of January to the 28th of January, fans will go on radio and social media to select their four semi-finalists for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the final.

Since becoming the official beer partner of the NFF, the “33” Export brand has provided exciting ways for fans to connect with the Super Eagles, first with #LetsGoNaija campaign and more recently through “An Evening with the Eagles” where they hosted the Super

Eagles squad and 33 lucky fans to an exclusive dinner at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.