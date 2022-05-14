3 feared dead in Ebonyi market building collapse

Three persons have been reported dead in a building collapse at Ekeaja market, Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Friday.

The market shops collapsed during the downpour that took place Friday.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, reacted to the incident by describing it as a rude shock.

He said the disaster was disturbing, unfortunate and catastrophic.

He sympathised with the families of those that lost their lives in the tragedy.

And reached out to others who sustained various degrees of injury during the incident.

“We have received the news of the unfortunate incident of the toppling of a part of one of the shades at Ekeaja market and the death of three persons in the incident with rude shock.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families”, he said.

Umahi while appealing to families of the deceased to uphold the outcome as the will of God, prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during the collapse.

“We however pray that God Almighty grants the hospitalized survivors quick recovery and reintegration with their families.”

He directed the Police and other relevant agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“I, therefore, implore our Security Agencies to work with the Engineers at the Ministry of Works and the contractor of the project to immediately mobilize for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident to discover the causes of the ugly occurrence as a way of averting reoccurrence.”