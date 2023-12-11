27 Rivers lawmakers loyal to Wike, defect from PDP to APC

Twenty-seven lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, have officially switched their allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara have cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary motive behind their decision to defect to the APC.

Furthermore, on Monday, December 11, the Rivers State legislators collectively passed a resolution denouncing the withholding of funds allocated for the management of the House of Assembly, according to reports.

During their session on Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly also approved the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 for Second Reading, alongside various other legislative tasks.