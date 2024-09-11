2,467 Nigerians evacuated from Libya in 2024, NIDCOM warns against illegal migration

In 2024 alone, 2,467 Nigerians have been evacuated from Libya, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The evacuation, carried out over 15 flights between January and September, was part of ongoing efforts to bring back citizens stranded in the North African country.

Despite these large-scale operations, NIDCOM has once again issued a stern warning to Nigerians against embarking on dangerous and illegal migration routes, stressing the risks involved and calling for the arrest and prosecution of human traffickers exploiting vulnerable migrants.

Read also: Optiva Capital in pact with NIDCOM to boost diaspora investments in Nigeria

NIDCOM), again responded to a viral video showing a group of Nigerians stranded in Libya, calling for urgent help to return home.

In a statement released by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, the commission reassured the public that the situation will be investigated, noting that this is not the first instance of Nigerians being stranded in Libya.

The statement highlighted that over 10,000 Nigerians had been evacuated from Libya a few years ago following a directive from Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of NIDCOM.

“That evacuation was carried out by a multi-agency team approved by the Nigerian government, showcasing the nation’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

“Despite repeated warnings from Dabiri-Erewa urging Nigerians to avoid illegal migration through dangerous routes, many still embark on these perilous journeys. “For the umpteenth time, we are warning Nigerians against taking these deadly pathways. Unfortunately, these warnings have not been heeded,” the statement read.

According to Balogun, in the past few months, more stranded Nigerians have been successfully brought back from Libya, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

‘The IOM has worked closely with Nigerian authorities to facilitate the safe return of many citizens in desperate situations.

“However, the recurring nature of these cases remains a concern. The statement noted that NIDCOM has reported the latest video to the Office of the National Security Adviser, which leads the multi-agency team responsible for evacuations, and to the IOM.

Read also: Central Bank of Libya on strike over kidnapping of official

“Both agencies have been instrumental in recent efforts to bring back stranded Nigerians. In 2024 alone, 2,467 Nigerians have been repatriated from Libya in 15 separate flights between January and September”, he stated.

NIDCOM further emphasised that illegal migration through unsafe routes is a deadly gamble, and calls for action against human traffickers who exploit vulnerable individuals. “These traffickers must be arrested, named, and shamed,” the commission asserted.

It called on Nigerians to avoid falling into the traps of illegal migration.

The commission also reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad and ensuring the safe return of those stranded, stressing that preventing these situations begins with avoiding dangerous migration routes altogether.