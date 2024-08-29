2027: Atiku, Bode George disagree over PDP presidential ticket

Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to wait until 2031 if he intends to run for President again.

George, in a statement on Wednesday, emphasised that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, the South should be allowed to complete its own eight-year term before power returns to the North.

He also suggested that Atiku should follow the example of the U.S. President Joe Biden, who stepped down for younger candidates, and support a southerner in the next election.

Responding swiftly, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, criticised George’s remarks as premature and insensitive.

Ibe asserted that Atiku is currently focused on addressing Nigeria’s pressing issues and is not concerned with the 2027 election at this time.

He highlighted the ongoing struggles Nigerians face due to the current administration’s policies and emphasised that Atiku’s primary concern is the well-being of the populace.

“We cannot afford to put the cart before the horse. At this point, Atiku Abubakar’s preoccupation is not 2027. His concern is about 2024.

“It is about 2025 and 2026 and beyond. His concern is about the plight of Nigerians who are literarily going through hell because of the failed trial-and-error policies of this administration,” Ibe said.

George’s statement comes amidst reports suggesting that Atiku and other northern political figures are planning to reclaim power in the North by 2027, after President Bola Tinubu’s term.

However, George argued that by adhering to the PDP’s principles of fairness and equity, a southern candidate should lead the party in the next presidential election.

He further called for respect for the party’s constitution and urged that the “Turn-by-Turn Nigeria Limited” principle be strictly followed to maintain unity and fairness within the PDP.

He said, “Even in 2027, Atiku will be 81 years and this is the time for him to embrace President Joe Biden’s concept of allowing the younger generation to run for the highest office in the land.

“I have nothing personal against Alhaji Abubakar. He is my friend but the truth must be told. By 2027, by God’s Grace, I will also be in my 80s. So, what am I looking for in public office as an octogenarian? The same principle should apply to Alhaji Abubakar.

“We all saw what American President, Joe Biden, did recently when he stepped down for Kamala Harris to contest the November presidential election.

“That is the hallmark of a statesman. Alhaji Abubakar should do the same so that in 2027, PDP will field a southerner as a presidential candidate.”