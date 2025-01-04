2025: MDAs will be held accountable for resources allocated to them – Presidency

.Says Tinubu has given them free hands

President Bola Tinubu will hold all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) accountable for their performance as he has provided them with the resources and free hand to operate.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy and communication, speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, said the president has projected himself as the most people-centric leader and one who will allow systems to work.

Bwala said the president will not micro manage any sector, but rather allow them to operate based on the instruments establishing them, while holding them accountable for the resource allocated to them

He dismissed insinuation that the government under President Tinubu has not been as firm as people will want him to be, especially in the areas of fighting corruption.

Bwala stated, however, that unlike the previous situations where past leaders influenced institutions in taking critical decisions, President Tinubu will allow the systems under his administration to work seamlessly.

Bwala also expressed his belief that under the current administration, the government will provide the needed support and resources while allowing institutions to function effectively.

On whether the president will be able to get systems operating well before he leaves office after eight years, Bwala said, “Nigerians have a choice as to whether we want the systems to work organically.”

According to him, “If you don’t allow the systems to grow naturally and organically, you are likely going to affect the growth process, by making it inefficient or much more later, it will start malfunctioning.

“I know there is the temptation of strong leadership in Africa because of the experience from the military regimes, where you believe that strong leaders will be able to bypass protocols or apply the magic wand to make institutions work.”

On the 2025 budget, Bwala urged Nigerians to reduce the influence of the United States dollar on the nation’s economy, as the country tries to strengthen the naira,

“We do not want a dollarised economy, we want a naira based economy, because we do not use the dollar in Nigeria. We use the naira. When workers are paid, they are paid in naira.

“You can reduce inflation if you can improve on food production.”

Bwala, who identified insecurity as a major threat to food production, however, applauded the priorities accorded security in the 2025 budget, noting that the provision of the huge budgetary allocation to tackle insecurity is targeted at enhancing food production, as safer environment will encourage more farmers to go back to their farms.

Recall that President Tinubu had announced the allocation of N3.89 trillion to fighting insecurity under the Ministry of Defence. This is a huge effort aimed at securing the country, strengthening food production and getting farmers back to their farms, ultimately.

“If we ramp up food production, believe me, we will be able to get to reduce inflation to the projected 15 percent at the end of the year and even if we do not achieve the 15 percent, we will be able to come close.”

Bwala also cited the introduction of several people-oriented policies, including the N2.52 trillion for education, as indications that the president has plans to reduce financial burdens on Nigerians

According to him, these are all aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship, as indications that President Tinubu has the people in mind in rolling out his policies.

“If he says the budget is a budget of restoration, for example, restoration to who? It is the restoration of hope to the Nigerian people.

“The President has also introduced a lot of agricultural incentives, the Nigeria Education Loan fund (NELfund), amongst others.”

Share