2023: Supporters intensify push for Tinubu’s presidency

Advocates of Bola Tinubu for president ahead of 2023 general elections have fixed October 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

It stated that the week-long event would be launched under the aegis of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23), from October 2 to October 9 in Lagos.

Already, SWAGA’23 has been launched in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti with the supporters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling on him to join the 2023 presidential race.

It added that the inauguration would be led by the GAC leaders in Lagos, its executive council, national and state houses of assembly members and all political heavyweights in the state.

According to the statement, the visiting national delegates would be led by Dayo Adeyeye.

“It is indeed a payback time for our national leader, who through his years of service contributed to the lives of many others and today you can see his footprints across the country.

“We shall continue to appeal to him to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because governance is not what to be experimented with.

“Therefore, we need a viable, experienced and a man who understands the diverse nature of the Nigerian economy,” she added. NAN