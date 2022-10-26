2023: Steer clear of partisan politics, Islamic cleric warns monarchs

As the 2023 general election draws closer, an Islamic cleric, Tajudeen AbdulKareem (Babalagbeni) on Wednesday asked monarchs in the country to steer clear of partisan politics.

According to the leader of Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organisation in Nigeria, “just as it is dangerous for us religious leaders to have preferred candidates or parties so it is for traditional rulers. Our duty as well as that of traditional rulers is to urge our subjects to open their eyes and make choice that would be beneficial to the generality of the people while we remain prayerful as our own choice and contributions.”

Babalagbeni also admonished the monarchs to be prayerful ahead of the 2023 general elections so as to have peaceful polls.

The cleric, who spoke at the Alarere residence of Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II during the courtesy visit on him by the Islamic group charged traditional rulers to let their subjects know the importance of performing their civic responsibilities.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola quoted the Islamic cleric as noting that it is only in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility that monarchs’ reign would witness expected progress and development.

Babalagbeni had disclosed that the group, consisting of 35 different Islamic organisations across the country, took it upon themselves to visit different places and Offices of Governors around the country to pray and offer genuine pieces of advice to the Obas and Governors towards having peaceful and purposeful leadership.

In his response, Oba Balogun commended the Ahlus-Sunnah Missionary for Islamic Propagation also known as Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organisation in Nigeria for the matured manner it goes about spreading the truth about Islamic religion.

Read also: ‘My desire to contribute towards rescuing, rebuilding Nigeria forced me into politics’

The monarch, who kept on nodding in approval of the long history of Aliiwo, his lineage as being reeled out by the Islamic scholar, praised the Cleric and offered to support whatever the organisation may require to enhance the propagation of Islamic religion, adding, “you are very deep and genuine in your rendition of the Holy Quran. I will give your organisation the required support to do more for the people.”

The Islamic Cleric however, later in his message explained that kingship position is a sacred one instituted by the Almighty Allah Himself, who as the King of Kings delegates power to earthly kings as His representatives on earth, saying, “the Kings hold very sacred position and have the authority to preside over the affairs of man. They are to be revered and they are not to be insulted.

“The kings have the power and authority to decree things and such would come to pass which is why they should not be toyed with. To preserve the sacred positions they hold, they should not engage in anything whatsoever that would bring them and their stools to disrepute. They should honour themselves by staying clear of any form of controversy, it is by so doing that they would remain as men of honour and dignity,” he added.