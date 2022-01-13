2023 presidency: Osinbajo team to woo delegates at APC convention

The various groups canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2023 presidential election have resolved to implement mobilisation efforts across the wards in the 774 local government councils to reach out to prospective delegates to the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

This position was taken at the Progressive Project (TPP), the coordinating group body for Osinbajo support groups Office in Abuja on Wednesday during a strategic meeting of former, serving and prospective candidates for councillorship, chairmanship, States and National Assembly and state commissioners on how to sell the Osinbajo candidacy.

Head of TPP’s Situation Room, Jeffry Omoh while addressing the forum said their strategy shall focus on mobilisation “of delegates’ patriotism, not mobilisation of Naira’ and urged participants to study their environment, improve their interactions with people and return with suggestions and ideas to actualise the task before them.

“We thank all members of the approximately 500 support groups who are already identifying with us, with firm commitment towards mobilising Nigeria towards achieving an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023,” he said.

In his remarks, Mustapha Jibril, the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry in Niger State said the loyalty demonstrated to President Muhammadu Buhari, disciplined focus and other good qualities of Osinbajo drew the supporters from various parts of the federation together to pursue a common cause.

On his part, Ibrahim Mohammed said the 2023 elections is not really going to be about zoning but about the prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development across all parts of the federation.

“Our efforts here and the motivation for supporting Osinbajo is not about whether political power goes north or south; it is about consolidating on what has been achieved in the past towards throttling into a better future for all under a trustworthy and very capable leadership that would not need to offer huge bribes to party delegates before its emergence,” he stated.