2023 polls: Journalists must be cautious, embrace ethics of profession – Don

As journalists in Nigeria prepare for the coverage of the 2023 general election, they have been enjoined to be cautious and mindful of strategies politicians use to attain election victory.

Abdulazeez Lukman, a professor of Mass Communication and the Dean, of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin gave the advice while delivering a lecture titled, ‘2023 polls: Effective Media Coverage Amidst Insecurity’ at the 2022 Press Week celebration of the Kwara State council of the NUJ in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, politicians use strategy and logic against their political opponents in their campaigns to sell themselves in every election, thus, media practitioners also, have to play along by being strategic in delivering their social responsibilities.

“Journalists, media practitioners need to be extra careful of politicians’ strategy/logic of attack of their opponents in order to win elections. In the process of selling themselves, politicians might attack and tell falsehood against their opponents. So, it behooves on media practitioners to stick to media logic of social responsibility, ethics and values.

“Accuracy and objectivity are key words. Journalists should be responsible for mobilising information that would better shape the society, encourage tolerance and diversity and not that which would escalate already battered security challenges or lead to war.

“Media men should uphold ethical principles of journalism. Say no to promotion of falsehood but encourage accuracy, be courageous and shun partisanship.

Read also: Expert seeks new funding models for road infrastructure, education

“Journalists must cover and report the 2023 election in a way that guarantees the security of this nation as well as their safety. They can do this if they are able to commit to, and strengthen the ethos of professionalism in the practice of journalism.

“Partisanship exposes journalists to danger. So, they should detach themselves from taking sides in every matter. They should promote reliable journalism and be socially responsible. They should say no to incitement against one another. No to rumour. Endeavour to conquer that temptation to be partisan and avoid demonising language in your news stories.”

The University don, described journalists as vital to success of elections in any egalitarian society, charging them to play professional roles expected of them to avert breach of peace, fact check, objective and neutral in their reportage before, during and after the general elections.

He, however, charged the nation’s media practitioners to pursue what he described as peace journalism and more responsible.

Earlier, Abdullateef Ahmed, the chairman, Kwara State Council of NUJ, tasked the electoral umpire and security agencies to prioritize safety of journalists as endangered species, just as he advised politicians to tread softly and not to play do or die politics so as to ensure crisis-free poll.

He added that security agencies should prioritise safety of journalists and their families during electioneering campaign and election proper.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the PPRO Kwara State police command advised that all hands must be on deck as security is every ones business. He assured that the police and other security agencies in the state are fully prepared to ensure adequate protection in the forthcoming election.