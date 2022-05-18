2023: Leave Nigerians alone if you have nothing to offer, Shehu Sani tells APC

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC), the nation’s ruling party, to leave Nigerians alone if they have nothing to offer should they return to power in 2023.

Sani, a human rights activist, spoke at the 2022 two-day seminar/workshop on ‘Good Governance and Democratic Sustainability vis-a-vis Electoral Process,’ organised by the Asaba Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State.

He lamented that for the seven years of APC leadership, the citizens of the country have suffered as the party could not fulfil the “magical promises” it made when it took over power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

“The party has failed to give the people the much-desired security. Insecurity heightened in all parts of the country with the North being the most affected. Under this APC-led government, lives and property are lost not just of civilians but those of the military despite huge amount of money spent on security,” he decried.

He also said that the party has been unable to restore the value of the naira as against the dollar, but that instead, there has been very high level inflation with its negative effects on the masses as the country is now the world’s poverty capital. “The party failed to revamp the economy,” he said.

He also knocked Buhari for not building refineries as promised just as he condemned him (president) for surrounding himself with cabal that work against the government’s policies including those on fuel subsidy.

“All we need in Nigeria is a leader that has the capacity and competency. Every policy of this government is being violated because it surrounded itself with cabal that work against its policies,” he said.

He also blamed the problem of the country on the electoral system that has monetised politics to the extent that politicians are busy buying nomination forms with millions of naira while terrorists are busy slaughtering citizens in parts of the country.

He took a swipe at the (PDP) for not living up to expectation as opposition party, adding that the party is too elitist and full of people who are “timid and coward” to protest against mis-governance of the country by the ruling party.

He called for a third force to save the nation’s democracy, stressing that two party system (APC and PDP) has failed the people.

“This democracy can only be sustained through credible elections where capable and competent leaders will emerge winners. It is impossible with the rate people aspire with millions of naira, to buy forms, which is aimed at buying the delegates to vote for them so that they could win the elections

“The system is so monetised and materialised. That’s why it is difficult for true leaders to emerge. Paying N100 million for presidential forms can only escalate and encourage kidnapping. If the kidnappers know where your children are, they will go for them,” Sani said.

According to him, justice, fairness and equity are the only things that could keep the country as one, thus he advised the APC to allow power rotation to the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, who was represented by Charles Aniagwu, commissioner for information, had while declaring the event open, called on the electorate to ensure they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and as well participate in the elections as that is the only way they could vote a leader of their choice and make it impossible for wrong people to have their way to positions of authority.

Dominic Adewole, chairman, Asaba Correspondents Chapel of NUJ Delta State, had in his welcome address, said that the seminar was put together to further sensitise the stakeholders on their roles in the nation’s new Electoral Law as the country approaches 2023.