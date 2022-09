2023: Jonathan urges Nigerians to elect credible leaders

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders in the 2023 general elections to ensure good democratic governance in the country.

Jonathan spoke to newsmen in Minna shortly after visiting Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria’s former head of military government, at his residence.

He said it was only by so doing that the desired objectives of having responsible leaders to manage the country’s resources would be a reality.

Jonathan admonished Nigerians to think wisely and elect someone who would be ready to serve them well in 2023. According to him, Nigerians need to choose someone who would not compromise the interests of the country for his benefit.

“We all wish our country well. To every Nigerian, especially the young ones, elections are coming. They have to elect the person they believe would lead us well, the person who will serve us well.

“A leader is also a servant and as a President, you are to lead and you are to serve. Elect somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that would not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandisement.

“Someone that would carry all of us along, most especially someone that would take Nigeria as a project,” he said

Jonathan said that the visit to Abdulsalam was a yearly ritual, adding, “it’s nothing special.”

The former said Nigeria still needed Abdulsalami and “the part he plays in maintaining peace and unity in the country.

“It has been over a year since I visited the state. As the youngest former president, I go around from time to time to see them.

“I haven’t seen him for quite some time and you know he just came back from medical treatment abroad.

“So, it is proper for me to come with some of my friends to pay a courtesy call and greet him. We also made a stop at retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s house to see him. It is a regular visit we always do.”

“You know he chairs the National Peace Committee that tries to midwife peace process during elections; this is the time he is much needed. I know there will be so much pressure on him now to see what he can do so that the 2023 elections can be conducted freely and fairly and in an environment where there is peace and love”, he said.