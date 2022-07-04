2023: ICSAN urges Nigerians to choose leaders with integrity

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has cautioned Nigerians against tribal and religious considerations in the 2023 elections.

The institute advised the electorate to prioritise integrity, competence and capability in the choice of leaders to manage the economy which is on a cliff.

Taiwo Owokalade, the president of ICSAN said these considerations have become important as poverty, inflation, and unemployment do not know tribe or religion but affect everybody.

Presently, Nigerians, irrespective of region or religion are hard hit by the economic challenges and Owokalade strongly advised that Nigerians should choose wisely in 2023.

Assessing the socio-economic environment after one year of his tenure as ICSAN president, Owokalade said “2023 should not be a time of picking leaders based on tribe or religion but instead Nigerians should subject candidates to thorough examination before making a choice.

He said the economy must be well managed if Nigerians want to end poverty and misery. In 2018, Nigeria surpassed India as the world’s poverty capital, with around 87 million people living in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million.

The ICSAN president also expressed worry about the high cost of doing business in Nigeria, especially the rising cost of diesel presently at about N800 per litre, describing it as worrisome even with Nigeria as an oil-producing country.

“Companies are closing shops and many of them cannot extend the high production cost to the consumers whose purchasing power is diminishing. According to him, some of those still in existence may be toying with the quality of products. He believed that Nigeria should adopt a better way to manage the situation to allow companies remain in business.

On the rising insecurity, Owokalade who described the situation as messier called for a permanent solution.

He endorsed state police as an added force to checkmate and assist in curbing the insecurity situation in the country. “Let’s find a way of decentralising the federal police, with that securing the country will be effective and the states will equip their police force”

“Nigeria is mature for state police as there is no way the federal police will manage the large Nigerian geographical landscape, including all the local governments, and be effective”, he said.

Speaking on the lingering ASUU strike, Owokalade called for immediate resolution of the strike to enable the young men and women in tertiary institutions go back to their studies.

“We call on the government to consider the future of the Nigerian child and end the strike quickly”, Owokalade appealed.