2023: Former NIPSS DG de-emphasises zoning, religion in leadership quest

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Ahmed Danfulani, a former director-general of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos, said the time has come for true leadership in Nigeria, that would be all-inclusive, regardless of region, religion and status.

Danfulani spoke in Abuja at a one-day discourse on the future of Nigeria’, with the theme, “A glance into Nigeria’s Future and Governor Yahaya Bello’s developmental politics: 2023 in perspective”, at the instance of about 1000 registered Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Pro-Democracy Societies drawn from various states of Nigeria.

He insisted that Nigerians must get it right from 2023 and the emphasis should be about developmental politics, as encapsulated in the theme of the meeting, saying the reference to Governor Yahaya Bello is fitting and germane.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s example in leadership is noteworthy. I see a lot that distinguishes him as a leader of repute in many areas. His approach to religion and ethnicity in a state as ethnically and religiously sensitive is one. The emphasis on gender sensitivity is also worthy of mention. His approach to addressing the security challenges in the state is also top-notch.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has set examples that should be amplified and used as a yardstick in assessing candidates that have signified interest in leading this country. This is what I urge all of us to be strategic about.

“At the back of our minds, let us know that we must be clear about the qualities the next President of Nigeria should possess. This is on the heels that stepping into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari is a tedious task,” Danfulani stated.

A public affairs analyst, Omale Amedu said Bello has through his unique leadership style endeared himself to Nigerians from all strata who are clamouring for his elevation to national leadership.

“Almost every sphere of societal grouping has at different times picked out the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for one reason or another, as a doyen of exemplary leadership. It has been the women group one day, one geo-political forum on another day, People Living With Disabilities on yet another day, the body of Entertainers on their own, the Sports Legends, Clerics across the religions, Elder Statesmen, the Youth Constituency, Traditional Rulers, Professionals, Students, the Media and even many other fora least known and least expected.

“One must have lost count by now, the acceptability recounts of those who have come up and out openly to choose Governor Yahaya Bello on one point or the other, as to why he is a preferred leadership personality – yet still counting. There must be something unique therefore, of this Yahaya Father Bello,” Amedu said.

Thomas Uzah, the dean of student affairs, Kwararafa University, Wukari, in his presentation, stressed that the nation needed to learn from the politics of all inclusiveness and progressive development, which the Kogi Governor was known for.

“Upon assuming office by Governor Yahaya Bello in 2015, he was confronted by a myriad of challenges that seemed insurmountable with an increasing rate of despondency amongst the state’s indigenes.

“According to available records, it was discovered that the Yahaya Bello administration was confronted by a hydra-headed monster that held down the state. All sectors of the state’s economy were in an absolute state of despair. Therefore it became a herculean task for the new administration to meet its social obligations to the state’s indigenes due to past maladministration in the state,” Uza emphasised.