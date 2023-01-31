2023 election: Bello leads APC campaign in Kogi East

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has urged residents to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming general elections, giving assurances the party will win the presidential polls and other elections across the country.

Bello made the remarks when launching the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential/National and State Assembly campaigns in Anyingba, Kogi East, with thousands of APC supporters in attendance on Tuesday, January 30, 2023.

“In 2019, you delivered 100% because you are trustworthy people and I believe this time similar feet would be repeated across board,” Bello said. “Apart from the fact that you are attending this rally on your own volition, out of love, dedication and desire for dividends of democracy, you are fully on ground to deliver victory to APC across board.”

Governor Bello then presented all the candidates in Kogi East to the crowd, and stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima remained the presidential/Vice Presidential candidate the state was rooting for.

Likewise, he assured that Kogi State APC was committed to coming up with the highest percentage amongst the entire 36 states for the Presidential, Senatorial/HOR and State Assembly elections, while urging the people not to be deceived by the opposition.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Momoh Rabiu, the deputy director general, Kogi State Tinubu/Shettima campaign council thanked the governor for giving the level playing ground for the emergence of credible candidates, a development he noted, made campaign council’s work easy.

He affirmed that all the candidates presented by the APC for the general polls were generous, popular and acceptable, noting that the party structure would galvanize support for them and guarantee their victory.