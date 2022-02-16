2023: EiE Nigeria rolls out #MakeNaijaWork campaign

EnoughisEnough (EiE) Nigeria, a foremost good governance and civic advocacy organisation, has said it has officially flagged off its 2022-2023 elections campaign.

Under the aegis of the group’s flagship initiative ‘#RSVP-Register|Select|Vote-not-fight|Protect,’ the multilayered campaign kicked off on February 2, 2022, with a series of media engagements, including a Twitter Spaces conversation.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, EiE Nigeria stated that the 13-month campaign, codenamed, #MakeNaijaWork, was a clarion call to Nigerians to seize the golden opportunity to decide and elect credible leaders by registering to vote and selecting candidates based on defined criteria-courage, compassion, competence, capacity and character.

Speaking on the core objective of the campaign, the organisation’s Executive Director, ‘Yemi Adamolekun said: “We spend so much time asking why we are yet to make socio-political progress but the answer is clear: We are yet to strategically occupy our Office of the Citizen. We are yet to understand that this is the highest office in Nigeria because elected and appointed public servants serve us. They are called public servants for a reason- to serve the public! Elections provide an opportunity to determine our servants!”

The campaigned launched in the month of love, “#MakeNaijaWork asks that we show love to our country by engaging in the process to make her work for the benefit of all. If we love Nigeria, we should do all that we can to make her work, which includes registering to vote, voting wisely and holding our public servants accountable!”

Emphasising the need for all Nigerians to exercise their franchise, the statement quoted Demilade Roberts, photographer and Active Citizen, that, “Votes don’t count, if there are no votes to count.”