2023: Author suggests Fashola, Obi, Saraki, others

A youth advocate and author of ‘The Urgency of Now: Why Nigeria needs a vision of prosperity, protection, and liberty,’ Seun Awogbenle has called for a much younger and competent person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking recently in an interview programme on The Avalon Radio, Awobgenle said: “Leadership is critical, and if we have to move forward as a nation, we must ensure that we elect someone with the vision and capacity to move Nigeria forward.”

Awogbenle, who also is a public affairs analyst, noted that Nigeria was blessed with competent leaders from all over the country, advising that young people must ensure that whoever they choose to support must be skilled and visionary.

“Several leaders have indeed failed our country in the past, but that does not mean that we do not have leaders today who can move the country forward.

“This is the reason, I do not think anyone who is 70 or will be by 2023 should be running for President. There is nothing a 70-year old can offer, that we can’t get from a much younger 60, 50, or even 40-year old. The work of a President is demanding; it requires physical and mental wellness,” Awogbenle said.

When asked to suggest possible Presidential candidates across political parties, who fit his description, he said Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos and current minister of works and housing, is a good material.

He said: “If you look at the policies he put in place as minister of power and the completion rates of major road infrastructure, it is difficult to think past him. Don’t also forget that he turned Lagos around during his time as governor.”

He also said that Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, is a good presidential material, saying that “Fayemi has done a tremendous work in Ekiti State.”

Listing other Nigerians, he said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kingsley Moghalu, Bukola Saraki and Peter Obi are capable of doing the job.

“Senator Bukola Saraki is also a viable candidate that fits my description. He is charismatic and has shown from his time at the National Assembly that he can actually put in the work whenever it is required.

“Peter Obi also led Anambra State diligently and demonstrated the importance of frugality, transparency, and pragmatism. A former deputy governor of the Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu has also shown that he can contribute big and bold ideas. Our Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a good hand any day,” he said.

According to him, “With this pool of names and many more that may not have been captured in this interview, what is clear is that Nigeria has enough Presidential materials from the much younger generation. I do not think we can afford another Septuagenarian.

“Young people must ensure they get registered to vote and make sure they vote on election day. Elections have consequences, and their future should be very important to them.”