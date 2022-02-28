2023: APBN advocates issue-based campaign

As preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has canvassed for campaigns devoid of hate speeches and languages that could heat up the polity.

The group which is an umbrella body of various professional associations also called for issue-based campaigns.

This advice is coming against the background of some statements already from certain quarters that are undemocratic and unconstructive.

Speaking to newsmen after the APBN recent board meeting in Lagos, the president of the body, Akin Oyegbola also urged the government not to abandon governance for politics.

On the scarcity of petrol due to the importation of the wrong spec into the country, Oyegbola said while the association has no problem with the excuse offered by the government for the cause of the scarcity, the current experience re-emphasizes the need for local production of petrol. “We must revive our refineries. We believe this is the way out of the incessant cases of petrol scarcity”.

Although the situation of normality is returning back, the association demanded all relevant government agencies to investigate individuals involved in the importation of the adulterated petrol and if found culpable, should be sanctioned.

He noted that the economic losses arising from the scarcity were huge, as many Nigerians now spend long hours queuing up in petrol stations, while others could not go to work due to increased transportation costs.

Read also:

Read also: Administration of justice is foundation of democracy, business – Osinbajo

Speaking on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, APBN described the current industrial impasse which led to the ongoing warning strike as very unfortunate. “In order to protect the future of our youths whose academic life is being disrupted, we urge the Federal Government to implement agreements it entered with ASUU”.

On security, the association is also worried that the nation’s economy is being stunted, and may not attract the much-needed investments as long as there are feelings of insecurity in the land. It, therefore, urged the Federal Government to sustain its onslaught against bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements across the country.

Earlier, the president of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Taiwo Owokalade, who hosted the meeting urged member bodies of APBN to support the association to make it formidable.