2021 UTME: JAMB remits N3.51bn to FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday said it has remitted the sum of N3.51 billion to the national treasury as part of its 2021 operating surplus, after the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board in a statement on Abuja said the 2021 remittance was in line with its avowed commitment to prudent management of public resources. It explained that the commitment to probity coupled with the adoption of international best practices make for cost-effective operational processes and attendant savings to yield “those humongous remittances” to government coffers.

“This has been the norm rather than the exception in the last six years beginning from 2016 when Is-haq Oloyede remitted the whopping sum of N7b and repeated same in subsequent years,” the board stated.

JAMB noted that one of the direct benefits of the sustained remittances by the Oloyede-led management manifested in the reduction of the cost of the application documents (UTME and DE) by candidates from N5000 to N3500 in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This, it said, ensured the annual transfer of over N3b to the pockets of parents and guardians of candidates as a consequence of the slash in the price of UTME forms.

The Board assured that it would continue to prune down the cost of governance and release resources for other needy national prioritize areas.