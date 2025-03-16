A nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) has trained about 2,000 students in Kwara state on digital citizenship and online safety.

This was in furtherance of its commitment to promoting digital literacy and online safety among young people.

The trainings were carried out across schools in the state by fellows of the inaugural cohort of the organisation’s Digital Citizenship and Online Safety Fellowship that was concluded on February 15, 2025.

A statement released by Hameed Muritala, director of Communications and Strategy at WDSFAI, said the fellows had participated in a two-week intensive training that focused on digital literacy, online ethics, privacy, data protection, and strategies to combat cyberbullying and misinformation.

“After completing the training, where they gained essential knowledge, skills, and best practices to promote a safer and more inclusive digital environment, the fellows were tasked with conducting step-down trainings in schools across the state.

“Consequently, each fellow visited three schools to raise awareness about online safety and educate at least 50 students on how to protect themselves from online threats. The fellows also introduced the students to concepts such as fact-checking and critical thinking to help them navigate the online world responsibly,” he said.

He added that at the end of the training, the students gained insights into protecting their personal information online, recognising cyber threats, identifying misinformation, and fostering positive digital interactions.

The statement further quoted the Executive Director of WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare as saying that the initiative was in furtherance of her organisation’s commitment to promoting digital safety, responsible online engagement, and safeguarding young internet users from its dangers.

“While the internet has a lot of advantages, it also poses dangers to its users especially children and young people. This is why it is important to equip young people with knowledge and skills to navigate online spaces responsibly and safely.

“By exposing young learners to principles of digital citizenship and providing practical skills to identify and respond to online threats, we are fostering a generation of responsible digital users who can harness the internet’s potential while protecting themselves from its risks,” she added.

