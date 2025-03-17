In a strategic effort to strengthen emergency response capabilities, TotalEnergies Closed Pension Fund Administrators (CPFA) has partnered Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) to train 200 students and teachers in Lagos and Rivers States on essential first responder skills.

This initiative was designed to equip young Nigerians with lifesaving skills in CPR, first aid, trauma care, and prehospital emergency response, ensuring they can provide immediate assistance in medical emergencies before professional help arrives.

By integrating emergency preparedness into school activities, the program aims to foster a sustainable culture of lifesaving intervention within communities.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Paschal Achunine, the executive director of HEI, highlighted the urgency of equipping non-health professionals with lifesaving skills, particularly in light of the increasing migration of healthcare professionals.

“With the ongoing ‘japa’ migration trend in the healthcare sector, empowering young individuals with first responder skills is more critical than ever. This initiative will bridge the gap by training students and teachers to respond effectively to emergencies, ultimately reducing preventable deaths.”

Achunine expressed profound gratitude to TotalEnergies CPFA for its commitment to supporting emergency preparedness and sustainability.

“TotalEnergies CPFA has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to social responsibility by investing in young people. This initiative is not just about saving lives; it’s about ensuring the continuity of communities and businesses by empowering individuals with the skills needed to respond effectively in emergencies.”

Also speaking at the event, Shitta-Bey Aramide, representing the commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Lagos State, commended TotalEnergies CPFA for its strategic investment in youth development and emergency preparedness.

“This initiative has the potential to create behavioural and systemic change by shifting the prevailing culture of inaction during emergencies. Rather than bystanders recording incidents on their phones, we can instill a culture where individuals step in to provide lifesaving assistance. This noble objective informed the ministry of education’s approval for HEI to train all senior secondary school students in Lagos State as well as inclusion of the training in the secondary school curriculum.”

She further called on corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to adopt this impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, by sponsoring more students to benefit from first responder training. She noted that HEI’s proven track record in transparency, accountability, and project execution makes it a trusted partner for such initiatives.

Through this partnership, TotalEnergies CPFA and HEI are taking a significant step towards building a more responsive and prepared society. By equipping students and teachers with essential first responder skills, the initiative is set to increase survival rates during medical emergencies and contribute to a more resilient and safety-conscious population.

HEI has trained over 126,000 first responders across Nigeria.

