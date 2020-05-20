2 persons killed in Ilorin as Cult groups Clash

Two persons have been killed in rivalry clashes by suspected secret cult members in Okelele area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Members of one of the two cult groups had last Sunday killed a middle-aged man belonging to another group within the premises of Okelele Junior Secondary School, Ilorin.

The Tuesday incidents which residents claimed were reprisal killings happened simultaneously at Kankatu and Isale- Odo areas of Okelele community.

It was gathered that members of the group that struck last Sunday broke an earlier agreement between the two sides that they should cease hostilities during the holy months of Ramadan.

A resident confided in journalists that it was the breaking of the agreement by a group that resulted in the dastard operations carried out by the second group on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that members of the two warring cult groups are tricycle operators.

Residents of Okelele and the adjoining communities now live in fear as the reprisal attacks may continue.

Meanwhile, Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesman of the State Police command, confirmed the incident of last Sunday, saying that the Police had commenced investigation into it.